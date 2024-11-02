Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after acquiring an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

