Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BAH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $181.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $122.59 and a 1-year high of $189.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after buying an additional 244,391 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after acquiring an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,613,000 after acquiring an additional 217,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

