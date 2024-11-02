DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.11 ($4.47) and last traded at €4.13 ($4.48). 399,942 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.20 ($4.57).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.