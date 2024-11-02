Robert W. Baird Boosts Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $61.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Baird R W downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of MSEX stock traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 160,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $73.47.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 59.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Middlesex Water by 107.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 65.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

