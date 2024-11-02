Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and traded as low as $0.55. Eastside Distilling shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 5,464 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.77.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.05). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 2,066.36% and a negative net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
