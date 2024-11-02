iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.