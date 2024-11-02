US Bancorp DE Sells 1,373 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $21,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $170.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.72 and a 1 year high of $210.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.25. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.74.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

