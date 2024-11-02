Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

IWD stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

