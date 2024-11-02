Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,895 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

