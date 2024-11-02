New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $208,000. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 96.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.2 %

CW opened at $348.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $198.45 and a one year high of $371.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.96.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.60.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

