First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 943 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after acquiring an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after acquiring an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 375,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $107.27 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.