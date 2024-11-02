StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Relx Trading Up 1.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Capital International Investors increased its position in Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Relx by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,902,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Relx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Relx by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,260,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Relx
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
