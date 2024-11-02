Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Kearns & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Kearns & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 32.2% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $524.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.92 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.61.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

