Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

Paycom Software stock opened at $210.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $222.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.35.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $336,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,339,411.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,731,540 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after buying an additional 225,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

