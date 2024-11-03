1,577 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $133.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

