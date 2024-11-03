Fellazo (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $10.15. 6,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.
Fellazo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.
Fellazo Company Profile
Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.
