Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $161.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ELF opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day moving average is $157.68. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.34 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

