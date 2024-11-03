Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $161,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 46,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 98,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

