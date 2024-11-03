Ardor Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $76.41 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00034020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

