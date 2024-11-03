Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Shares Up 5% – Still a Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 261,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 91,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Emergent Metals Company Profile

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp.

