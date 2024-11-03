Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in ASML by 0.6% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $674.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $793.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $897.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $627.09 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

