Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05). 971,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,976,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,842.43). 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Agronomics Company Profile
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
