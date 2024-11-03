Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.07 ($0.05). 971,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,976,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.34. The stock has a market cap of £41.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($64,842.43). 16.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

