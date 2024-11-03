Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IWD stock opened at $187.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.