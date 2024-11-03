CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Shares Down 18.9% – Here’s Why

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) fell 18.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

