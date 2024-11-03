Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $77.89 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $77,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,181,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,115,000 after purchasing an additional 431,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.