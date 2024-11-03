Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $53.28. 46,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

