Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$38.45. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.