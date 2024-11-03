Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$38.45 and last traded at C$38.45. Approximately 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.64.
Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.61.
