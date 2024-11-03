Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.
Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.
