Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Vontier Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $29.99 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

