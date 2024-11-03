Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 on December 19th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Shell has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shell to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.4%.
Shell Price Performance
NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.49 on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
