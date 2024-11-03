Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Capital Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBNK opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBNK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBNK

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.