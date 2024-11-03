C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $4,585,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 508,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

