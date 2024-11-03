MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Raised to $300.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $229.71 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $267.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.02 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.98) EPS.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,152. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 48,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $6,612,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,518. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.20, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $912,152. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,838 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,265. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,116.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 68,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 9,900.0% in the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

