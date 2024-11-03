Optas LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 159.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CL opened at $93.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

