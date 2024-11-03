Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 892 ($11.57) and last traded at GBX 888 ($11.52). Approximately 46,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 29,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 885 ($11.48).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.51) to GBX 1,336 ($17.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($22.05) to GBX 1,780 ($23.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,044.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,053.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

