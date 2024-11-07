Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 143689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 million, a PE ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Kanabo Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Mattioli bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,952.62). Company insiders own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.