Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,413,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 677,856 shares.The stock last traded at $4.66 and had previously closed at $4.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Telefónica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Telefónica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telefónica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Telefónica

Telefónica Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 312,113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 131.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.