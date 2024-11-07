US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.35 and last traded at $63.27, with a volume of 524090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

US Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $22,937,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 796,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

