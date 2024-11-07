VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0537 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
UIVM stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.59. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $50.91.
VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
