EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.78. 661,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

