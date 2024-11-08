Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 32.9 %

IMH stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

