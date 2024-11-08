Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Trading Up 32.9 %
IMH stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.