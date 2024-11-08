StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

