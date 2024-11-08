StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
Marin Software Company Profile
