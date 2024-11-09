Assetmark Inc. Acquires 30,831 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $64,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

