Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) Shares Down 10.8% – Here’s What Happened

Palfinger AG (OTCMKTS:PLFRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

Palfinger Stock Down 10.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

About Palfinger

(Get Free Report)

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, hookloaders, and skiploaders equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.