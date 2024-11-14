Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 24,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 437,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,065,600,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $285.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.71. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $612.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The savings and loans company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

