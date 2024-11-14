Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Trading Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $159.89 and last traded at $161.07. Approximately 956,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 728,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

