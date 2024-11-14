Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Expands By 417.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 482,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 35.74% of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTP remained flat at $25.07 during trading on Thursday. 20,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0716 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

