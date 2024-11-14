AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19, Zacks reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 144.00% and a negative net margin of 24,308.44%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 72,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,421. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About AEye

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

