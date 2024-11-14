Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 156,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 105,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Revival Gold Trading Up 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.