Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLZNY

Clariant Stock Performance

About Clariant

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. Clariant has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.