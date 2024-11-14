Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Clariant Stock Performance
About Clariant
Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
