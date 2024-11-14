Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.6 %

SLVM traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.32. 479,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

See Also

